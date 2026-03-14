Thomas Novak News: Buries goal in win
Novak scored a goal on three shots in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Mammoth.
Novak's tally tied the game at 2-2 late in the second period. The 28-year-old has earned four points over the last five games and has looked capable in handling a larger role while the Penguins' forward group is depleted by absences. Novak now has 15 goals, 37 points, 104 shots on net and a plus-3 rating through 66 appearances. He's on pace to top the 40-point mark for the third time in his four full NHL campaigns.
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