Thomas Novak News: Finds twine Thursday
Novak scored a goal on three shots in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Devils.
Novak ended a 12-game goal drought with his second-period tally. The 28-year-old has four points over his last six games and may be heating up again in a middle-six role. He's been effective there for much of the season, earning 16 goals, 41 points, 124 shots on net, 33 blocked shots, 24 PIM and a plus-5 rating over 79 appearances.
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