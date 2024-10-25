Thomas Novak News: Garners assist in win

Novak logged a power-play assist in Friday's 3-2 win over the Blackhawks.

Novak earned his first helper of the season on Brady Skjei's third-period tally, which was the game-winner. The 27-year-old Novak has four points, 16 shots on net and a plus-1 rating through seven contests so far. His ice time was limited to 10:45 in Friday's win, though it's unclear if he's in danger of being a healthy scratch. He'll have limited fantasy value in a bottom-six role, though if he can turn his performance around, he could be a candidate for the second line again.