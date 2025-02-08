Thomas Novak News: Nets another goal in win

Novak scored a goal on two shots in Saturday's 6-4 win over the Sabres.

Novak has six goals and four assists over his last 10 contests. The 27-year-old's tally opened the scoring in the first period Saturday. He's up to 11 goals, 19 points, 79 shots on net and a minus-1 rating through 45 appearances. The break for the 4 Nations Face-Off comes at a bad time for Novak, who finally had some momentum on offense for the first time this season, so he'll be a player to watch when the NHL resumes Feb. 22 as the Predators host the Avalanche.