Thomas Novak News: Opens scoring on power play

Novak scored a power-play goal on two shots in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Devils.

Novak has a four-game point streak to start February, earning three goals and an assist in that span. The Penguins are likely to take a balanced approach to distributing ice time while Sidney Crosby (lower body) is out for at least four weeks. Novak got top billing on the lineup sheet Thursday, but look for Ben Kindel to also see a boost in ice time. Novak has 12 goals, 20 helpers, 87 shots on net and a plus-3 rating over 57 appearances this season.