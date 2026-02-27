Thomas Novak headshot

Thomas Novak News: Opens scoring on power play

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 27, 2026

Novak scored a power-play goal on two shots in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Devils.

Novak has a four-game point streak to start February, earning three goals and an assist in that span. The Penguins are likely to take a balanced approach to distributing ice time while Sidney Crosby (lower body) is out for at least four weeks. Novak got top billing on the lineup sheet Thursday, but look for Ben Kindel to also see a boost in ice time. Novak has 12 goals, 20 helpers, 87 shots on net and a plus-3 rating over 57 appearances this season.

Thomas Novak
Pittsburgh Penguins
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Thomas Novak See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Thomas Novak See More
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 26
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 26
Author Image
Ryan Dadoun
Yesterday
Frozen Fantasy: Big Trades
NHL
Frozen Fantasy: Big Trades
Author Image
Janet Eagleson
33 days ago
NHL DFS: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, January 25
NHL
NHL DFS: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, January 25
Author Image
Chris Morgan
33 days ago
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Thursday, January 22
NHL
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Thursday, January 22
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
36 days ago
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, January 1
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, January 1
Author Image
Ryan Dadoun
57 days ago