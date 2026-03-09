Thomas Novak News: OT hero against Bruins

Novak scored the overtime winner and added an assist in Sunday's 5-4 victory over Boston.

After helping to set up an Anthony Mantha tally in the third period, Novak capped a comeback from a 3-0 deficit by snapping a one-timer past Joonas Korpisalo. The 28-year-old center is beginning to look more comfortable in a top-six role while Sidney Crosby (lower body) and Evgeni Malkin (suspension) are unavailable, and through 10 games since the beginning of February, Novak has produced five goals and eight points.