Thomas Novak News: OT hero against Bruins

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 9, 2026

Novak scored the overtime winner and added an assist in Sunday's 5-4 victory over Boston.

After helping to set up an Anthony Mantha tally in the third period, Novak capped a comeback from a 3-0 deficit by snapping a one-timer past Joonas Korpisalo. The 28-year-old center is beginning to look more comfortable in a top-six role while Sidney Crosby (lower body) and Evgeni Malkin (suspension) are unavailable, and through 10 games since the beginning of February, Novak has produced five goals and eight points.

Thomas Novak
Pittsburgh Penguins
