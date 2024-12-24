Thomas Novak News: Pockets helper Monday
Novak earned an assist in Monday's 5-2 win over the Hurricanes.
Novak has generated five points over his last seven contests, though he's now gone five games without a goal. The 27-year-old forward is up to nine points, 50 shots on net, 12 blocked shots and a plus-1 rating over 28 appearances. Novak was listed as the third-line center Monday but saw a reduced role with the Predators dressing 11 forwards and seven defensemen. The team has struggled to score this year, making depth players like Novak risky options for fantasy managers.
