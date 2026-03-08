Thomas Novak headshot

Thomas Novak News: Pots power-play goal Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 8, 2026

Novak scored a power-play goal in Saturday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Flyers.

Novak had been limited to one assist over his last four outings. The Penguins are thin up front right now with Sidney Crosby (lower body) hurt and Evgeni Malkin (suspension) sidelined. That will add pressure for Novak to perform despite the weakened supporting cast. The 28-year-old has done a fine job so far with 13 goals, 34 points (seven on the power play), 95 shots on net and a plus-1 rating over 62 appearances this season.

Thomas Novak
Pittsburgh Penguins
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Thomas Novak See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Thomas Novak See More
Category Targets: Under-the-Radar Pickups
NHL
Category Targets: Under-the-Radar Pickups
Author Image
Corey Abbott
6 days ago
The Week Ahead: Trade Deadline Week
NHL
The Week Ahead: Trade Deadline Week
Author Image
Michael Finewax
7 days ago
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 26
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 26
Author Image
Ryan Dadoun
10 days ago
Frozen Fantasy: Big Trades
NHL
Frozen Fantasy: Big Trades
Author Image
Janet Eagleson
42 days ago
NHL DFS: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, January 25
NHL
NHL DFS: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, January 25
Author Image
Chris Morgan
42 days ago