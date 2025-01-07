Thomas Novak News: Projected to play in Winnipeg

Head coach Andrew Brunette said that he expects Novak (upper body) will be able to play in Tuesday's road matchup against the Jets, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports.

Novak missed back-to-back games in Vancouver and Calgary due to his injury. The left-shot center will most likely fill a bottom-six role against the Jets on Tuesday. The 27-year-old has contributed five goals and four helpers over 31 appearances this season.