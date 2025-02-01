Thomas Novak News: Scores again Friday

Novak scored a goal in Friday's 4-3 loss to the Sabres.

Novak was limited to 11:53 of ice time in the loss but maintained his power-play spot on the second unit. The 27-year-old has done well despite a limited role lately, earning four goals and four assists over his last six outings. For the season, he's at a less inspiring 17 points with 72 shots on net and a minus-1 rating over 41 appearances. Novak is worth a look at least as a streaming option for fantasy managers in need of offense.