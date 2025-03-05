Thomas Novak News: Swapped to Pittsburgh

Novak and Luke Schenn were traded to the Penguins from the Predators on Wednesday in exchange for Michael Bunting (abdomen) and a 2026 fourth-round pick, Pierre LeBrun of TSN reports.

Novak is an intriguing player for the Penguins, but the chances are low of him being anything more than a middle-six forward who could feature on the second power-play unit. The 27-year-old Novak had a slow start in 2024-25 and has managed just 22 points over 52 appearances, but he had totals of 43 points in 2022-23 and 45 points in 2023-24. It's also possible the Penguins try to flip him before Friday's trade deadline, but if he stays in Pittsburgh, his fantasy value will hold pretty steady to what it was in Nashville.