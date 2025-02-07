Thomas Novak News: Tallies late in loss

Novak scored a goal on two shots in Friday's 6-2 loss to the Blackhawks.

Novak has five goals and four assists over his last nine outings. Despite that decent performance, he's mostly been confined to third-line minutes. He did earn some shifts higher in the lineup as Joakim Kemell was sheltered in his NHL debut Friday. Novak has 10 goals, 18 points, 77 shots on net and a minus-2 rating through 44 appearances this season.