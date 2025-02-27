Thomas Novak News: Tallies power-play goal

Novak scored a power-play goal on three shots and blocked two shots in Thursday's 2-1 win over the Jets.

Novak's goal at 15:29 of the first period stood as the game-winner. It was his first goal in four contests since the NHL resumed after the 4 Nations Face-Off -- prior to the break, the 27-year-old had six goals and four assists over a 10-game span. For the season, he's up to 12 goals, 20 points, 85 shots on net, 20 blocked shots and a minus-3 rating over 49 appearances. Novak is on pace for his worst full NHL campaign, but he's done enough to maintain a middle-six role.