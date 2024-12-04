Tij Iginla Injury: Undergoes season-ending surgery

Iginla underwent hip surgery Wednesday and will be out for the rest of the WHL Kelowna's season.

Iginla had 14 goals and 32 points over 21 contests prior to the surgery. Losing over half of a season of development time will likely lead to Iginla playing most of 2025-26 in the junior ranks as well, especially since he will spent all of that season at 19 years old. His status will likely be updated during Utah's training camp in September.