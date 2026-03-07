Tij Iginla News: Five more points Saturday
Iginla scored a goal and added four assists in WHL Kelowna's 9-2 win over Victoria on Saturday.
Iginla has stayed hot to open March, earning three goals and eight assists over his last three games. That's part of a larger streak of 13 goals and 18 assists over his last 12 contests. Iginla is up to 39 goals, 43 helpers and a plus-45 rating through 42 appearances for the Rockets this season.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Tij Iginla See More
-
Prospects Analysis
NHL Prospect Stock Report: Midseason Top 15012 days ago
-
Frozen Fantasy
Frozen Fantasy: World Junior Season - The Most Beautiful Time of the Year68 days ago
-
Prospects Analysis
Top 50 NHL Prospects to Watch for the 2025-26 Season155 days ago
-
Prospects Analysis
Top 200 NHL Prospects: Mid-Season ReviewFebruary 28, 2025
-
Frozen Fantasy
Frozen Fantasy: Snub or Relief?December 8, 2024
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Tij Iginla See More