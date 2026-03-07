Tij Iginla headshot

Tij Iginla News: Five more points Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 7, 2026

Iginla scored a goal and added four assists in WHL Kelowna's 9-2 win over Victoria on Saturday.

Iginla has stayed hot to open March, earning three goals and eight assists over his last three games. That's part of a larger streak of 13 goals and 18 assists over his last 12 contests. Iginla is up to 39 goals, 43 helpers and a plus-45 rating through 42 appearances for the Rockets this season.

