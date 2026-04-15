Tij Iginla News: Keeps Kelowna's playoff run alive
Iginla scored twice in WHL Kelowna's 4-3 overtime win over Everett in Game 4 on Wednesday.
Iginla started the third-period comeback and then completed the effort with the game-winning goal. He's now at seven goals and five assists over eight playoff contests. Kelowna trails Everett 3-1 in this second-round series, though the stakes are lower for Kelowna, which hosts the Memorial Cup in May.
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