Tij Iginla News: No slowing down for Kelowna

Iginla scored twice and added an assist in WHL Kelowna's 4-2 win over Kamloops on Saturday.

Iginla has multiple goals in six of his last 10 games, including the last four in a row. There's no slowing him down, as he now has 35 goals and 31 assists through 36 appearances. He ranks 15th in the WHL in points, though every player ahead of him has played at least 48 contests. Given his production in limited time, Iginla leads the league with 1.83 points per game.