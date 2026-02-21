Tij Iginla News: No slowing down for Kelowna
Iginla scored twice and added an assist in WHL Kelowna's 4-2 win over Kamloops on Saturday.
Iginla has multiple goals in six of his last 10 games, including the last four in a row. There's no slowing him down, as he now has 35 goals and 31 assists through 36 appearances. He ranks 15th in the WHL in points, though every player ahead of him has played at least 48 contests. Given his production in limited time, Iginla leads the league with 1.83 points per game.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Tij Iginla See More
-
Frozen Fantasy
Frozen Fantasy: World Junior Season - The Most Beautiful Time of the Year54 days ago
-
Prospects Analysis
Top 50 NHL Prospects to Watch for the 2025-26 Season141 days ago
-
Prospects Analysis
Top 200 NHL Prospects: Mid-Season Review358 days ago
-
Frozen Fantasy
Frozen Fantasy: Snub or Relief?December 8, 2024
-
Prospects Analysis
2024-25 NHL Top--100 Prospects: Part 2 (1-50)September 19, 2024
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Tij Iginla See More