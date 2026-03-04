Tij Iginla headshot

Tij Iginla News: Picks up three points

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 4, 2026

Iginla scored a goal and added two assists in WHL Kelowna's 5-2 win over Spokane on Wednesday.

Iginla is on a 10-game point streak with the Rockets, eight of which have been multi-point efforts. The Mammoth prospect has 11 goals and 12 assists during his streak. He's up to 37 goals, 74 points and a plus-40 rating across 40 appearances in the WHL this season.

Tij Iginla
Utah Mammoth
More Stats & News
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Tij Iginla
