Tij Iginla News: Picks up three points
Iginla scored a goal and added two assists in WHL Kelowna's 5-2 win over Spokane on Wednesday.
Iginla is on a 10-game point streak with the Rockets, eight of which have been multi-point efforts. The Mammoth prospect has 11 goals and 12 assists during his streak. He's up to 37 goals, 74 points and a plus-40 rating across 40 appearances in the WHL this season.
