Tij Iginla headshot

Tij Iginla News: Posts three points Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 17, 2026

Iginla scored twice and added an assist in WHL Kelowna's 7-2 win over Tri-City on Monday.

Iginla has earned eight goals and six assists over seven contests in February. He jump-started this stretch with a six-point game Jan. 31 versus Vancouver. The 19-year-old forward is up to 31 goals, 61 points and a plus-32 rating over 34 appearances. Iginla continues to dominate for the Rockets, which puts him in a good position to challenge for an NHL roster spot in 2026-27.

Tij Iginla
Utah Mammoth
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Tij Iginla See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Tij Iginla See More
Frozen Fantasy: World Junior Season - The Most Beautiful Time of the Year
NHL
Frozen Fantasy: World Junior Season - The Most Beautiful Time of the Year
Author Image
Janet Eagleson
50 days ago
Top 50 NHL Prospects to Watch for the 2025-26 Season
NHL
Top 50 NHL Prospects to Watch for the 2025-26 Season
Author Image
Jon Litterine
137 days ago
Top 200 NHL Prospects: Mid-Season Review
NHL
Top 200 NHL Prospects: Mid-Season Review
Author Image
Jon Litterine
354 days ago
Frozen Fantasy: Snub or Relief?
NHL
Frozen Fantasy: Snub or Relief?
Author Image
Janet Eagleson
December 8, 2024
2024-25 NHL Top--100 Prospects: Part 2 (1-50)
NHL
2024-25 NHL Top--100 Prospects: Part 2 (1-50)
Author Image
Jon Litterine
September 19, 2024