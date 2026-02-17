Tij Iginla News: Posts three points Monday
Iginla scored twice and added an assist in WHL Kelowna's 7-2 win over Tri-City on Monday.
Iginla has earned eight goals and six assists over seven contests in February. He jump-started this stretch with a six-point game Jan. 31 versus Vancouver. The 19-year-old forward is up to 31 goals, 61 points and a plus-32 rating over 34 appearances. Iginla continues to dominate for the Rockets, which puts him in a good position to challenge for an NHL roster spot in 2026-27.
