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Tij Iginla News: Three-point outing for Kelowna

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 28, 2026

Iginla scored twice and added an assist in WHL Kelowna's 5-1 win over Kamloops in Game 2 on Saturday.

Iginla has three goals and two assists over the first two games of the Rockets' first-round playoff series. The winger was excellent in the regular season with 41 goals and 90 points over just 48 appearances. If Kelowna is to make a deep run this postseason, Iginla's production will likely fuel the team's success.

Tij Iginla
Utah Mammoth
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