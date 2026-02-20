Tij Iginla News: Two more goals Friday

Iginla scored twice in WHL Kelowna's 3-2 overtime win over Kamloops on Friday.

That's a third straight multi-goal game for Iginla, who has six tallies and three assists in that span. He's displayed a strong scoring touch before with a 47-goal, 84-point campaign in the 2023-24 regular season, and he's up to 33 tallies and 63 points over 35 outings in 2025-26.