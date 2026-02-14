Tij Iginla News: Two of each in WHL win
Iginla scored two goals and added two assists in WHL Kelowna's 8-2 win over Vancouver on Saturday.
Iginla has been held off the scoresheet just once since returning from the World Junior Championship. He has picked up the pace with nine goals and eight assists over his last seven outings. For the season, he's at 29 goals and 29 helpers through 33 appearances for the Rockets.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Tij Iginla See More
-
Frozen Fantasy
Frozen Fantasy: World Junior Season - The Most Beautiful Time of the Year47 days ago
-
Prospects Analysis
Top 50 NHL Prospects to Watch for the 2025-26 Season134 days ago
-
Prospects Analysis
Top 200 NHL Prospects: Mid-Season Review351 days ago
-
Frozen Fantasy
Frozen Fantasy: Snub or Relief?December 8, 2024
-
Prospects Analysis
2024-25 NHL Top--100 Prospects: Part 2 (1-50)September 19, 2024
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Tij Iginla See More