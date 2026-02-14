Tij Iginla headshot

Tij Iginla News: Two of each in WHL win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 14, 2026

Iginla scored two goals and added two assists in WHL Kelowna's 8-2 win over Vancouver on Saturday.

Iginla has been held off the scoresheet just once since returning from the World Junior Championship. He has picked up the pace with nine goals and eight assists over his last seven outings. For the season, he's at 29 goals and 29 helpers through 33 appearances for the Rockets.

