Tim Gettinger News: Lands on waivers
Gettinger (lower body) was activated from the injured non-roster list and placed on waivers Saturday, per Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet.
Gettinger registered 12 goals and 25 points in 55 regular-season games for AHL Grand Rapids in 2023-24. He sustained a lower-body injury during the 2024 Calder Cup Playoffs. Gettinger will return to Detroit's top minor-league affiliate if he clears waivers.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now