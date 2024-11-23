Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Tim Gettinger headshot

Tim Gettinger News: Lands on waivers

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 23, 2024

Gettinger (lower body) was activated from the injured non-roster list and placed on waivers Saturday, per Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet.

Gettinger registered 12 goals and 25 points in 55 regular-season games for AHL Grand Rapids in 2023-24. He sustained a lower-body injury during the 2024 Calder Cup Playoffs. Gettinger will return to Detroit's top minor-league affiliate if he clears waivers.

Tim Gettinger
Detroit Red Wings
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now