Tim Gettinger News: Lands on waivers

Gettinger (lower body) was activated from the injured non-roster list and placed on waivers Saturday, per Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet.

Gettinger registered 12 goals and 25 points in 55 regular-season games for AHL Grand Rapids in 2023-24. He sustained a lower-body injury during the 2024 Calder Cup Playoffs. Gettinger will return to Detroit's top minor-league affiliate if he clears waivers.