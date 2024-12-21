Tim Stutzle News: Clutch assist again Saturday

Stutzle provided an assist in Saturday's 5-4 overtime win over the Canucks.

Stutzle set up the game-winning goal in overtime for the second contest in a row, this time feeding Jake Sanderson just 13 seconds into the extra session. The 22-year-old Stutzle hasn't been explosive on offense over the last week, but he's been timely. For the season, the center is up to 39 points (11 goals, 28 helpers), 66 shots on net, 52 hits, 23 blocked shots, 16 PIM and a plus-8 rating through 33 appearances.