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Tim Stutzle News: Continues to drive success

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 21, 2026

Stutzle scored a power-play goal Saturday in a 5-2 win over Toronto.

He beat Joseph Woll on the short side from the right dot. Stutzle leads the Sens in goals (32), assists (40) and points (72). He is third in power-play goals (eight), behind Dylan Cozens (12) and Drake Batherson (10). Stutzle sits in a three-way tie for 18th in goals in the NHL; his 72 points put him in a tie with Tage Thompson for 21st.

Tim Stutzle
Ottawa Senators
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