Tim Stutzle News: Contributes two power-play assists
Stutzle logged two power-play assists in Wednesday's 5-1 win over the Ducks.
Stutzle has had a pair of helpers in three straight contests. That's helped to soften the blow of a five-game goal drought, one game shy of his longest scoring slump of the campaign. The 22-year-old is up to 10 goals, 26 helpers, 56 shots on net, 50 hits, 22 blocked shots and a plus-5 rating over 28 appearances. Stutzle has a 39-goal campaign to his name, but he's also topped 50 assists in each of the last two years, so don't underestimate his playmaking skill.
