Tim Stutzle News: Eleven-game, 16-point streak

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 1, 2025

Stutzle scored a goal and added an assist in a 5-3 win over San Jose.

The assist came on the power play. Stutzle's streak stands at 11 games and 16 points (four goals, 12 assists), and he's sitting at 61 points, including 19 goals, in 59 games. He scuffled through a 20-game period from Dec. 13 to Jan. 23 where he put up just five goals and four assists. Strip that period out, and Stutzle has 52 points (15 goals, 38 assists) in 39 games. That's a top-10 scorer's pace. At 23, this winger's best is yet to come.

