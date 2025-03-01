Fantasy Hockey
Tim Stutzle headshot

Tim Stutzle News: Extends point streak to 11 games

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 2, 2025 at 5:56am

Stutzle scored a goal and added an assist in a 5-3 win over San Jose on Saturday.

The assist came on the power play. Stutzle's streak stands at 11 games and 16 points (four goals, 12 assists). He has produced 19 goals and 61 points through 59 appearances this season. He struggled through a 20-game period from Dec. 13 to Jan. 23, where he put up just five goals and four assists. Strip that period out, and Stutzle has 52 points (15 goals, 38 assists) in 39 games. That's a top-10 scorer's pace. At 23, this forward's best is yet to come.

