Tim Stutzle headshot

Tim Stutzle News: Extends streak with 30th goal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 7, 2026

Stutzle scored a goal on two shots in Saturday's 7-4 win over the Kraken.

Stutzle's 30th goal of the season kept his point streak alive. It's now at 12 games, a span in which he's earned eight goals and eight helpers. The German star has a total of 67 points (22 on the power play), 154 shots on net, 95 hits, 39 blocked shots and a plus-5 rating over 62 appearances this season. Stutzle should continue to be able to maintain better than a point-per-game pace.

Tim Stutzle
Ottawa Senators
