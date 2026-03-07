Tim Stutzle News: Extends streak with 30th goal
Stutzle scored a goal on two shots in Saturday's 7-4 win over the Kraken.
Stutzle's 30th goal of the season kept his point streak alive. It's now at 12 games, a span in which he's earned eight goals and eight helpers. The German star has a total of 67 points (22 on the power play), 154 shots on net, 95 hits, 39 blocked shots and a plus-5 rating over 62 appearances this season. Stutzle should continue to be able to maintain better than a point-per-game pace.
