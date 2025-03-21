Tim Stutzle News: Five helpers in seven games

Stutzle logged a power-play assist in Thursday's 5-1 loss to the Avalanche.

Stutzle's goal-scoring has dipped a bit in March, but he's racked up five assists during his seven-game goal drought. The 23-year-old is at 10 points through 10 outings this month and continues to thrive on the top line for a team in the heart of the playoff race. He's at 20 goals, 69 points, 131 shots on net, 104 hits and a minus-1 rating over 68 appearances, and he's matched his career high with 28 power-play points this season.