Tim Stutzle News: Gets back on scoresheet

Stutzle scored a goal in Wednesday's 4-1 loss to the Capitals.

Stutzle saw his 14-game point streak end abruptly in the 2-0 loss to the Ducks on March 14, but after going pointless in just two games, the 24-year-old once again left his mark on offense for Ottawa. Stutzle is up to 31 goals and 71 points across 67 appearances this season, and he should remain a key contributor for Ottawa both in even-strength and power-play situations.