Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Tim Stutzle headshot

Tim Stutzle News: Gets goal but in quiet stretch

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 19, 2024

Stutzle scored a goal in a 5-2 loss to the Oilers on Tuesday.

Stutzle tied the game 1-1 at 15:40 of the first period with a one-timer from the left hash marks off a pass from Drake Batherson from behind the net. His game has quieted over his last five (two goals, one assist) after ringing up 19 points in his first 15 games. But sometimes that happens for snipers like Stutzle -- there will be quiet stretches between big explosions. We're not worried.

Tim Stutzle
Ottawa Senators
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now