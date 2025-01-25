Tim Stutzle News: Gets goal, but pace has slowed

Stutzle picked up a goal Saturday in a 2-1 win over Toronto.

It was his 16th of the season. Stutzle has scuffled with just six points, including four goals, and 26 shots in his last 14 games. And that skid has dropped his pace from a 94-point pace to a 77-point one. Stutzle is better than the latter, but maybe not quite as good as the former. We expect his offensive game to warm up soon -- Stutzle is too good for this slump to continue much longer.