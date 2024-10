Stutzle logged an assist in Sunday's 5-4 loss to the Avalanche.

Stutzle's assist streak is at four games, and two of his helpers in that span have come on the power play. He's gone six games without a goal but still remains productive with playmaking and hits. The 22-year-old center is up to 10 points, 12 shots on net, 18 hits and a plus-1 rating through eight appearances this season.