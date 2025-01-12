Fantasy Hockey
Tim Stutzle headshot

Tim Stutzle News: Nets goal in Saturday's win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 12, 2025

Stutzle scored a goal, added two PIM, logged three hits and went plus-2 in Saturday's 5-0 win over the Penguins.

Stutzle had the Senators' fifth goal of the contest, which chased Alex Nedeljkovic. The tally was Stutzle's first in six games, and he had been limited to one helper over his previous five outings. The 22-year-old has had few cold spells this season, racking up 13 goals, 29 assists, 83 shots on goal, 68 hits and a plus-5 rating through 41 appearances.

