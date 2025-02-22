Tim Stutzle News: Pair of points in loss

Stutzle scored a goal on four shots, added a power-play assist, notched two hits and went minus-2 in Saturday's 5-2 loss to the Canadiens.

Stutzle had a decent performance despite the negative result. The 23-year-old was red-hot prior to the 4 Nations Face-Off break, and he kept the momentum up for the first game back. He's earned three goals and 10 assists during a nine-game point streak. For the season, the German center is up to 18 goals, 58 points (23 on the power play), 115 shots on net, 88 hits and an even plus-minus rating across 57 appearances.