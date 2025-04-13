Tim Stutzle News: Plays hero in OT win

Stutzle scored two goals, including the OT winner, and dished an assist in Sunday's 4-3 overtime win over the Flyers.

Stutzle scored the first tally of the game for Ottawa before picking up an assist on Thomas Chabot's game-tying goal to send the game to overtime. Stutzle then capitalized on a power play in the extra period to win the game for Ottawa. Overall, the 23-year-old star is up to 23 goals, 52 assists and 153 shots on goal across 80 appearances this season. His three-point performance ended a four-game scoreless streak. While he has been struggling as of late, Stutzle still ranks in the top 30 across the league in points with 75 tallies. He has secured an improvement to his point total from a season ago and has great value in fantasy ahead of Ottawa's trip to this year's Stanley Cup Playoffs.