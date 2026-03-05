Tim Stutzle News: Point streak at 11 games
Stutzle scored a shorthanded empty-net goal on five shots in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Flames.
The late tally, his first since the Olympics, extended Stutzle's point streak to 11 games. He has seven goals and eight assists during the streak. The German center is up to 29 goals, 66 points, 153 shots on net, 94 hits, 39 blocked shots and a plus-5 rating over 61 appearances. He has enough time to take a run at his career-best totals of 39 goals and 90 points from the 2022-23 campaign.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Tim Stutzle See More
-
DraftKings NHL
NHL DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, February 285 days ago
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: They're Back!!!11 days ago
-
DraftKings NHL
2026 Olympics Men's Hockey DFS: Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, February 1717 days ago
-
DraftKings NHL
2026 Olympics Men's Hockey DFS: Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 1222 days ago
-
NHL Picks
2026 Winter Olympics Men’s Hockey Odds & Picks: USA, Canada, Sweden Predictions26 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Tim Stutzle See More