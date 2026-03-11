Tim Stutzle headshot

Tim Stutzle News: Point streak up to 14 games

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 11, 2026

Stutzle logged two assists, including one on the power play, in Wednesday's 3-2 loss to the Canadiens.

This effort extended Stutzle's point streak to 14 games. In that span, he's earned eight goals and 11 assists, including six power-play points. The 24-year-old center has reached the 70-point mark for the fourth year in a row with 30 goals and 40 helpers in 64 appearances. He's added 157 shots on net, 98 hits, 40 blocked shots, 31 PIM and a plus-7 rating.

Tim Stutzle
Ottawa Senators
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Tim Stutzle See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Tim Stutzle See More
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 9
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 9
Author Image
Corey Abbott
2 days ago
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 9
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 9
Author Image
Chris Morgan
2 days ago
NHL Picks Today: Best Plays on PrizePicks for Thursday, March 5th
NHL
NHL Picks Today: Best Plays on PrizePicks for Thursday, March 5th
Author Image
Greg Vara
6 days ago
NHL DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, February 28
NHL
NHL DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, February 28
Author Image
Chris Morgan
11 days ago
The Week Ahead: They're Back!!!
NHL
The Week Ahead: They're Back!!!
Author Image
Michael Finewax
17 days ago