Tim Stutzle News: Point streak up to 14 games
Stutzle logged two assists, including one on the power play, in Wednesday's 3-2 loss to the Canadiens.
This effort extended Stutzle's point streak to 14 games. In that span, he's earned eight goals and 11 assists, including six power-play points. The 24-year-old center has reached the 70-point mark for the fourth year in a row with 30 goals and 40 helpers in 64 appearances. He's added 157 shots on net, 98 hits, 40 blocked shots, 31 PIM and a plus-7 rating.
