Tim Stutzle News: Reaches 50-assist mark

Stutzle posted an assist in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Devils.

Stutzle reached the 50-assist mark for the third year in a row, and he's three away from a new personal best in the category. He helped out on Brady Tkachuk's opening tally in the second period. Stutzle has six helpers over his last eight outings, giving him 70 points, 131 shots on net, 105 hits and an even plus-minus rating through 69 appearances this season. This is also his third straight year of at least 70 points, and he could wind up with his second point-per-game campaign if he stays steady on offense.