Stutzle logged an assist and three hits in Tuesday's 4-0 win over Utah.

Stutzle continues to enjoy a strong start to the season, though he hasn't scored in four games. The 22-year-old has three goals, five helpers, eight shots on net, 16 hits and a plus-2 rating over six appearances. Stutzle continues to center the top line and play on the first power-play unit, so his offense should remain strong.