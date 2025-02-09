Tim Stutzle News: Riding eight-game point streak

Stutzle logged a power-play assist, two PIM and a minus-2 rating in Saturday's 5-1 loss to the Panthers.

Stutzle has two goals and nine assists during his eight-game point streak. Five of those 11 points have come on the power play, including his helper to Brady Tkachuk in Saturday's contest. For the season, Stutzle is up to 17 goals, 39 assists, 22 power-play points, 111 shots on net, 86 hits and a plus-2 rating over 56 appearances. The star German forward will get a chance to rest during the 4 Nations Face-Off since his country is not included in the competition.