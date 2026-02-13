Tim Stutzle News: Scores twice vs. Denmark

Stutzle scored two goals, including one on the power play, in Germany's 3-1 win over Denmark in the 2026 Olympics on Thursday.

Stutzle made his presence felt in the second period, scoring Germany's second and third goals en route to a solid win over Denmark. Stutzle is expected to be one of Germany's most reliable offensive weapons alongside Leon Draisaitl, and both carried Die Mannschaft to victory in this opener.