Tim Stutzle News: Scores twice vs. Denmark
Stutzle scored two goals, including one on the power play, in Germany's 3-1 win over Denmark in the 2026 Olympics on Thursday.
Stutzle made his presence felt in the second period, scoring Germany's second and third goals en route to a solid win over Denmark. Stutzle is expected to be one of Germany's most reliable offensive weapons alongside Leon Draisaitl, and both carried Die Mannschaft to victory in this opener.
