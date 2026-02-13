Tim Stutzle headshot

Tim Stutzle News: Scores twice vs. Denmark

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 13, 2026

Stutzle scored two goals, including one on the power play, in Germany's 3-1 win over Denmark in the 2026 Olympics on Thursday.

Stutzle made his presence felt in the second period, scoring Germany's second and third goals en route to a solid win over Denmark. Stutzle is expected to be one of Germany's most reliable offensive weapons alongside Leon Draisaitl, and both carried Die Mannschaft to victory in this opener.

Tim Stutzle
Ottawa Senators
