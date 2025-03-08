Tim Stutzle News: Sets up game-winner in overtime

Stutzle notched an assist, three shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 4-3 overtime win over the Rangers.

For the second game in a row, Stutzle kept his point streak alive in overtime. He scored the game-winner Wednesday against the Blackhawks and set up Brady Tkachuk for the decisive tally Saturday. Stutzle has five goals and 15 helpers during his current 14-game point streak. The surge has him up to 65 points, 129 shots on net, 95 hits and a plus-1 rating through 62 appearances this season.