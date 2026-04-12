Tim Stutzle headshot

Tim Stutzle News: Sitting out Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 12, 2026

Stutzle (rest) won't play against New Jersey on Sunday, according to Jackson Starr of the Senators' official site.

Stutzle will get the game for rest after the Senators secured a spot in the playoffs. He has accounted for 34 goals, 83 points, 194 shots on net and 126 hits across 80 outings this campaign.

Tim Stutzle
Ottawa Senators
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Tim Stutzle See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Tim Stutzle See More
NHL Picks Today: Best Plays on PrizePicks for Saturday, March 28th
NHL
NHL Picks Today: Best Plays on PrizePicks for Saturday, March 28th
Author Image
Greg Vara
15 days ago
NHL Picks & Best Bets: Senators vs. Rangers Predictions for Monday, March 23
NHL
NHL Picks & Best Bets: Senators vs. Rangers Predictions for Monday, March 23
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
20 days ago
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, March 11
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, March 11
Author Image
Ryan Dadoun
32 days ago
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 9
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 9
Author Image
Corey Abbott
34 days ago
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 9
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 9
Author Image
Chris Morgan
34 days ago