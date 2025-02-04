Tim Stutzle News: Six-game, nine-point streak

Stutzle recorded an assist Tuesday in a 4-3 loss to the Lightning.

He has nine points (two goals, seven assists) during a six-game streak. Overall, Stutzle has 54 points (17 goals, 37 assists) and 110 shots in 54 games this season. If he continues at this pace, Stutzle will record his second-best season of his NHL career. His best year came in 2022-23 when he put up 90 points, including 39 goals, in 78 games.