Tim Stutzle headshot

Tim Stutzle News: Slated to play Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 26, 2026 at 3:47pm

Stutzle (illness) is expected to play Thursday against Detroit.

Stutzle represented Germany during the 2026 Winter Games, but he was a game-time decision for Ottawa's first game after the NHL pause because of the illness. He has 28 goals and 61 points in 57 appearances with the Senators in 2025-26. Stutzle is projected to play on a line with Drake Batherson and Claude Giroux on Thursday.

Tim Stutzle
Ottawa Senators
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Tim Stutzle See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Tim Stutzle See More
The Week Ahead: They're Back!!!
NHL
The Week Ahead: They're Back!!!
Author Image
Michael Finewax
4 days ago
2026 Olympics Men's Hockey DFS: Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, February 17
NHL
2026 Olympics Men's Hockey DFS: Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, February 17
Author Image
Corey Abbott
10 days ago
2026 Olympics Men's Hockey DFS: Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 12
NHL
2026 Olympics Men's Hockey DFS: Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 12
Author Image
Corey Abbott
15 days ago
2026 Winter Olympics Men’s Hockey Odds & Picks: USA, Canada, Sweden Predictions
NHL
2026 Winter Olympics Men’s Hockey Odds & Picks: USA, Canada, Sweden Predictions
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
19 days ago
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 5
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 5
Author Image
Corey Abbott
21 days ago