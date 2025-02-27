Tim Stutzle News: Stretches point streak to 10 games
Stutzle registered an assist in Wednesday's 4-1 loss to the Jets.
The Senators have lost five games in a row, but that hasn't slowed down Stutzle. He's on a 10-game point streak consisting of three goals and 11 assists while centering the top line. The 23-year-old is above a point-per-game pace with 18 goals and 41 helpers across 58 appearances. He's added 23 power-play points, 115 shots on net and 89 hits. The Senators' offense will come around eventually, but fantasy managers should have no reservations when putting Stutzle in their lineups.
