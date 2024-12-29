Tim Stutzle News: Strikes on power play

Stutzle scored a power-play goal on four shots and added two hits in Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Jets.

Stutzle converted his first power-play goal since Opening Night. He had just one tally with the man advantage last year as well -- he often plays more of a facilitating role on the power play. The German star has 12 goals, 28 assists, 15 power-play points, 73 shots on net, 54 hits, 24 blocked shots and a plus-6 rating through 35 appearances this season.