Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Tim Stutzle headshot

Tim Stutzle News: Tallies again Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 12, 2025

Stutzle scored a goal and added two hits in Sunday's 3-2 win over the Stars.

This was Stutzle's second game in a row with a goal after going five contests without one. The 22-year-old put the Senators ahead 2-1 in the second period. He's gone 14 games without a multi-point effort, earning four goals, three assists and 28 shots on net in that span. For the season, the center is at 14 goals, 43 points, 84 shots, 70 hits and a plus-6 rating over 43 appearances.

Tim Stutzle
Ottawa Senators
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now